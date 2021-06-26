Cancel
Middlefield, OH

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Middlefield

Middlefield Daily
Middlefield Daily
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0aSL8AvB00

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Middlefield have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Middlefield:

15400 W High St

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 440-632-5587

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

15596 W High St

Rite Aid

Phone: 440-632-5201

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

15050 Springdale Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 440-632-0383

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

