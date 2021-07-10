Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlefield, OH

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Middlefield

Posted by 
Middlefield Daily
Middlefield Daily
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykGxt_0aSL8AvB00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Middlefield have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Middlefield:

15400 W High St

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 440-632-5587

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

15596 W High St

Rite Aid

Phone: 440-632-5201

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

15050 Springdale Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 440-632-0383

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Middlefield Daily

Middlefield Daily

Middlefield, OH
12
Followers
56
Post
719
Views
ABOUT

With Middlefield Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Middlefield, OH
Government
City
Middlefield, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns of New "Smoldering Threat"

Despite nearly 70% of Americans being fully vaccinated, things aren't looking good for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Too many people are unvaccinated. Many of them will catch and spread the virus. The virus could mutate into something far worse. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC.s All in With Chris Hayes yesterday to sound an alarm. If you've been vaccinated, or haven't, you need to hear these five points, which could save your life. Read each of them, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WorldBirmingham Star

Turkey urges third vaccine for older citizens, health care workers

Turkey announced on Thursday that it is asking some people earlier vaccinated with a Chinese vaccine to receive a booster shot as protection from the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant. Turkish officials said the public should receive the third vaccination, regardless of the type of vaccination they earlier received. Besides Turkey,...
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get COVID Have These 3 Things in Common, Study Shows

155 million people in the U.S. fight off COVID—but no vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing the virus from entering your body and, in some cases, making you sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that, by the end of April, more than 10,000 people in the U.S. had tested positively for COVID after vaccination, and researchers are still trying to find out more about what these breakthrough cases mean for those affected. One new study concluded that vaccinated people who do get COVID share some key similarities.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. donating 2 million COVID-19 vaccines to Peru -State Dept

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said the United States will donate 2 million COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines to Peru, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said, as the country battles a deadly coronavirus outbreak. "The United States is donating 2 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Peru...
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
Public Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

SSM Health to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

SSM Health is joining numerous health systems across the country in making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all employees. The system includes St. Mary’s and Good Samaritan Hospitals as well as the Family Health Centers around South Central Illinois. SSM team members can request an exemption for medical or religious...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

FDA: Rare Heart Inflammation Warning For Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccines

This is not exactly an “oh, sheets” moment. On June 25, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that their Facts Sheets for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines now include info about “myocarditis” and “pericarditis.” Adding such words to the sheets was not really a surprise. After all, two days prior, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) had found a “likely association” between the vaccines and rare occurrences of myocarditis and pericarditis among younger people, according to Jemima McEvoy writing for Forbes. So now the FDA Fact Sheets say that the two mRNA vaccines may bring “increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly following the second dose.”
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What to Make of the CDC's Latest Efficacy Data on Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines

It hasn't been a secret that the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are highly effective. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new data about just how effective the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 9, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss what investors should make of the latest CDC data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy