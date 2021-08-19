Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oskaloosa, IA

COVID-19 vaccine: Oskaloosa sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Oskaloosa Times
Oskaloosa Times
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X7A_0aSL87MF00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(OSKALOOSA, IA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Oskaloosa, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oskaloosa:

110 S D St

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 641-673-0259

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2203 A Ave W

Walmart Inc

Phone: 641-673-3839

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 4

Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa, IA
30
Followers
150
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oskaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Oskaloosa, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
City
Oskaloosa, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Public advised against going for Covid-19 antibody test

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): The public are advised against going for Covid-19 antibody tests as there are still no clinical guidelines issued on the matter, said Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Khairy Jamaluddin. He said based on guidelines issued by the Centre for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

COVID boosters: What about Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients?

(CNN) — The calls and emails about Covid-19 boosters have already started coming in to Dr. William Schaffner’s medical center in Nashville, Tennessee. It started last week, when the the the US Food and Drug Administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended an additional dose for certain immunocompromised people who had been given the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.
PharmaceuticalsAOL Corp

How the FDA's full approval could affect COVID-19 vaccinations

The rise of the highly transmissible Delta variant has put mounting pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines under emergency use authorization. Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to be the first to be granted such approval, possibly within weeks. Although it is unclear what impact...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX2Now

Nurse in Germany may have injected thousands with fake COVID vaccine

(NEXSTAR) – Health officials in Germany are trying to track down thousands of people whom a nurse may have injected with saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine. The unidentified nurse is believed to have administered the bogus shots at the Red Cross vaccine clinic in Friesland, Germany between March and April of this year, according to District Administrator Sven Ambrosy.
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month’s end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

ELVPHD confirms Delta variant

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has identified a case of the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant of COVID-19 within the district. Other specimens of COVID-19 in the district are being tested to identify possible additional cases. The health district has noted a decline in COVID-19 cases this...
Public HealthJonesboro Sun

Consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Cases of COVID, particularly the Delta variant, are fast increasing across Arkansas. Hospitalizations are also up sharply. I’m not a doctor, and I don’t even play one on TV. But right now, we need to focus on keeping Arkansans healthy and alive, so I want to share with my constituents my two cents on this vital issue.
Wise, VACoalfield.com

Health department provides vaccinations

The Virginia Department of Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several events around the region during August. At back-to-school events, TDAP, HPV and meningococcal vaccinations also will be offered. Walk-ins are welcome with no appointment. The health department RV will be available:. • Aug. 7, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Coal/Railroad Days,...

Comments / 4

Community Policy