Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenai News Watch

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Kenai

Posted by 
Kenai News Watch
Kenai News Watch
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnAxB_0aSL84i400

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(KENAI, AK) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Kenai have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Kenai:

10576 Kenai Spur Hwy

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 907-283-6360

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

10096 Kenai Spur Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 907-395-0971

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Kenai News Watch

Kenai News Watch

Kenai, AK
15
Followers
61
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kenai News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccines#Pfizer#Public Health#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Breakthrough Covid cases: At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive

WASHINGTON — At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News. The 125,682 "breakthrough" cases in 38 states found by NBC News represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since January, or about one in every 1,300. The number of cases and deaths among the vaccinated is very small compared to the number among the unvaccinated. A former Biden adviser on Covid estimated that 98 to 99 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Internal CDC document gives a grim report of the delta variant

The COVID-19 delta variant currently surging across the U.S. is about as transmissible as chickenpox and can cause much more serious infections, according to an internal report from the CDC, per The New York Times. The unpublished data supports the CDC’s controversial decision to change mask guidelines for vaccinated people,...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Coronavirus Today: Disturbing new data about Delta

Good evening. I’m Karen Kaplan, and it’s Friday, July 30. Here’s what’s happening with the coronavirus in California and beyond. When Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced this week that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was updating its guidance on face masks to recommend that everyone wear them indoors in most parts of the country, she said she was reluctant to make the decision. The CDC director understood that many Americans were tired of the pandemic and the actions required to combat it, but she said new evidence about the dangers posed by the fast-spreading Delta variant gave her no choice.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

Future COVID-19 Variant Will Lead To ‘Vaccine Failure,’ Scientists Warn

An analysis by a group of British academics has suggested that future COVID-19 variants could lead to “vaccine failure.”. In a paper published Friday by the UK Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, British academics said they believe the eradication of COVID-19 is “unlikely.” They also noted that there will be “a gradual or punctuated accumulation of antigenic variation that eventually leads to current vaccine failure.”
Pharmaceuticalssouthfloridareporter.com

COVID-19 Vaccine: If You Had No Side Effects, Are You Protected?

Written by Leigh Ann Green – Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D. Real-world vaccine safety monitoring continues for all vaccines, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state. Health authorities worldwide continue to encourage those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine to report any side effects to a healthcare professional.
King County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

CDC: Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox, KIRO 7 asks the experts what that means

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The delta variant, first detected in India, is taking off in Washington and quickly multiplying. Doctors say it is seeking out the unvaccinated. “Residents who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, 15 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and 12 times more likely to die,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health Seattle and King County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy