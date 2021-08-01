Cancel
Monroe, WI

Vaccine database: Monroe sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Monroe Bulletin
Monroe Bulletin
 18 hours ago
(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(MONROE, WI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Monroe have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Monroe:

N3152 WI-81

Green County Public Health

Phone: 608-328-9390

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: closed; Tuesday: closed

Visit source for more information

515 22nd Ave

Ssm Health Of Wisconsin

Phone: 608-324-1815

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

717 8th Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 608-325-7020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

300 6th Ave W

Walmart Inc

Phone: 608-325-7701

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Monroe Bulletin

Monroe Bulletin

Monroe, WI
With Monroe Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

