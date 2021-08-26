Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rice Lake, WI

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Rice Lake

Posted by 
Rice Lake Today
Rice Lake Today
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEfnL_0aSL7vrL00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(RICE LAKE, WI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Rice Lake have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rice Lake:

1800 College Dr

Ami Dhs Community Based Vaccine Clinic - Barron

Phone: 844-684-1064

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1700 W Stout St

Marshfield Medical Center -Rice Lake

Phone: 877-998-0880

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Saturday: closed

Visit source for more information

1051 West Ave

Prevea Rice Lake Health Center

Phone: 833-344-4373

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Visit source for more information

502 S Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 715-736-0120

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2501 West Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 715-234-6990

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 6

Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake, WI
42
Followers
175
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rice Lake Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
City
Rice Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Rice Lake, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
Medina County, TXdevinenews.com

Full approval on Pfizer vaccine, four more deaths reported

Press Release August, 23, 2021–First, FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years of age and older. This is a great achievement for public health and should help boost public confidence in vaccine safety. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available under an emergency use authorization (EUA) for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Herd Immunity And Covid: New Data About Vaccination Is Out

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world, especially since the appearance of the Delta variant. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all, and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. The Delta Covid variant is...
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

US health officials warn of dangerous ‘twindemic’ as COVID-19 surges

Health experts are warning of a “twindemic” that could hit the United States this year as COVID-19 cases surge ahead of the forthcoming flu season. Experts are concerned that the forthcoming winter will resemble a typical flu season due to students heading back to school and loosened mask mandates across the country, according to USA Today. It doesn’t help, either, those social distancing rules have been dropped, too.
Public Healthabc23.com

Health Corncern With Covid Vaccines

To get the vaccine or not to – that’s the question many families have been discussing since three pharmaceutical giants unveiled their COVID vaccinations months ago. However, it isn’t a conceivable choice for some with preexisting health issues that could cause serious harm. Mary Ferrenberg and Edith Weible both want...
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Mankato teen struck with COVID-19 goes on ventilator

Kian Olson’s mother describes him as an intelligent, headstrong 19-year-old who had been set to begin his sophomore year of college Monday. But right now he’s lying in a hospital bed unconscious, with a tube down his throat, hooked up to a ventilator that is breathing for him. He refused...
Douglas County, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Cases, Deaths Beginning to Steadily Climb in Lakes Area

(Alexandria, MN) The latest numbers out of the Minnesota Department of Health indicate that in Douglas County, 30 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (Aug 24th report). The number of new cases have been in the double digits again since August 10th. In the course of the past month (since the week of July 25-31), three COVID-19 positive Douglas County residents have died. On a statewide basis, Doctor Mark Sannes with HealthPartners says patients who are sick enough from COVID to land in the hospital or die from the virus right now are 97 percent unvaccinated.
Pharmaceuticalsmilwaukeecourieronline.com

Skipping Out on The Second Dose Adds to The “Pandemic of The Unvaccinated”

The second wave of COVID-19 has been filled uncertainty and unpredictability of the virus itself. However, we’ve had plenty of opportunities to avoid preventable downfalls. The two-dose mRNA vaccines have been confirmed to be highly effective at preventing infection, illness, and hospitalization, even from the now prevalent Delta variant according to vaccine health officials pointing to emerging research.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Busted This Immunity Myth

With the Delta variant of the coronavirus causing a rise in cases, deaths and hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated, the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy appeared on CNN to clarify some misconceptions about immunity. Read on for 5 points of information that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Minnesota StateInternational Business Times

57 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday said the state has recorded 57 deaths among fully vaccinated people amid the surge in infections from the COVID-19 Delta variant. In its weekly update, the department confirmed close to 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state, which is 0.19% of all fully vaccinated individuals in the state. There have also been 514 breakthrough cases that resulted in hospitalization, which accounts for 0.017%; while the number of deaths equal to 0.002% of the vaccinated population.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots starting Aug. 17

DETROIT – The TCF Center opens Tuesday for drive thru COVID booster shots for those with compromised immune systems. To get an appointment, you need to be a Detroiter who has been vaccinated for at least six months. The boosters are being done at TCF Center as the only location for now and you must have an appointment. The number to call is 313-230-0505.

Comments / 6

Community Policy