Rice Lake, WI

Rice Lake vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

 7 days ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(RICE LAKE, WI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Rice Lake have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rice Lake:

1800 College Dr

Ami Dhs Community Based Vaccine Clinic - Barron

Phone: 844-684-1064

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: closed; Tuesday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

1700 W Stout St

Marshfield Medical Center -Rice Lake

Phone: 877-998-0880

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

1051 West Ave

Prevea Rice Lake Health Center

Phone: 833-344-4373

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

502 S Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 715-736-0120

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2501 West Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 715-234-6990

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Louise Brown
08-07

Yet our southern border is wide open with 180,000 illegals from over 120 countries coming in every month! Makes alot of sense!

