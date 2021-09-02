Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Snyder, TX

Vaccine database: Snyder sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Snyder News Beat
Snyder News Beat
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlnJX_0aSL7qRi00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(SNYDER, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Snyder have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Snyder:

3611 College Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (325) 573-2673

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3500 College Ave

United Pharmacy

Phone: 325-574-1683

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 02:00pm

Visit source for more information

5110 College Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 325-573-1967

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Snyder News Beat

Snyder News Beat

Snyder, TX
37
Followers
161
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Vaccines
City
Snyder, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Database#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Delta is spreading but COVID vaccines 75-95% effective at preventing hospitalization

Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that despite initial concerns about effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent serious illness or hospitalization and the Delta Variant – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson all offer solid protection. Taking that sentiment a step further CDC scientists say that COVID-19 vaccines remain effective at preventing hospitalization.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
Public Healthhealthday.com

Decision on J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses Could Take Weeks

FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A decision on booster shots for the approximately 13.8 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is likely to take weeks, according to people familiar with the issue. Federal health officials are waiting on results from a government-backed clinical...
Public Healthwfxrtv.com

Is it safe to get a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The CDC reports about 1,000 people have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by falsifying information to health care providers. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. While Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, health authorities say that for now, the fully vaccinated seem well protected.
Public Healthredlakenationnews.com

Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

WILMINGTON, Del. - The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

U.S. Health Officials Expected To Advise COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses For Most Americans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Coronavirus concerns mount across the country and states are reporting record-shattering surges in cases, the Biden administration is looking to give the fight against COVID-19 a new shot in the arm. The Biden administration is expected to announce that everyone should get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after they were fully vaccinated. Top health officials expect the FDA to approve the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks. Then, the plan would be to administer third shots beginning in mid-to-late September. Health care workers, nursing home residents, and older people could be among the first to receive the booster, since...
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine: FDA gives full approval to Pfizer vaccine for 16+; first vaccine to receive full approval

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in ages 16 and up on Monday, making it the first vaccine to secure the agency’s full approval. The vaccine, which will now be marketed as “Comirnaty,” will still be available under an emergency use authorization for ages 12 to 15 and for some individuals as a third booster dose.
Medical & BiotechGreenwichTime

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Medical & BiotechNECN

Two Senior FDA Vaccine Regulators Are Stepping Down

Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research & Review, and deputy director Phil Krause will exit the agency. Their announced plans to depart come as the Biden administration prepares to begin offering Covid vaccine boosters shots to the general public. The officials were reportedly frustrated with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy