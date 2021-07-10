Cancel
Covington, TN

COVID-19 vaccine: Covington sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Covington Digest
Covington Digest
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UePn_0aSL7pYz00

(Scott Olson / Getty)

(COVINGTON, TN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Covington have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Covington:

3149 US-51

Dscc Baptist Memorial Health Care Building At The Jimmy Naifeh Center Covington, Tn

Phone: 901-475-3104

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

110 Star Shopping Center St

Miller'S Pharmacy

Phone: 901-475-0535

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4700 Mueller Brass Rd

Tipton County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

201 Lanny Bridges Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:38 PDT

Phone: 901-476-4492

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Covington Digest

Covington Digest

Covington, TN
With Covington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

