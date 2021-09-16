CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, TX

Decatur vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Decatur Updates
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0aSL7n2l00

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(DECATUR, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Decatur have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Decatur:

805 W US-380 BUS

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (940) 626-4889

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1101 W Eagle Dr STE C

Sandj Medical Center Pharmacy

Phone: (940) 627-5400

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Visit source for more information

800 US-81

Walmart Inc

Phone: 940-627-5546

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

