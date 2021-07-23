Cancel
Tomah, WI

Tomah COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Tomah Today
Tomah Today
 16 hours ago
(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(TOMAH, WI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Tomah have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tomah:

300 Superior Ave

The Medicine Shoppe

Phone: 608-372-2101

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed

222 W McCoy Blvd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:11:38 PDT

Phone: 608-372-7900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

