Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elberton, GA

Vaccine database: Elberton sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Elberton Journal
Elberton Journal
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0aSL7IsM00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(ELBERTON, GA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Elberton have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Elberton:

903 Elbert St

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 706 283-7095

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

18 College Ave

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:14:52 PDT

Phone: 706-283-8228

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm

Visit source for more information

955 Elbert St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:15:23 PDT

Phone: 706-283-8660

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Elberton Journal

Elberton Journal

Elberton, GA
22
Followers
78
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elberton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Elberton, GA
Government
City
Elberton, GA
Elberton, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Database#Ga#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech#06 15 23
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Vaccine mandates: Some Georgia hospitals move ahead

The Piedmont Healthcare system will require doctors, hospital leaders and new employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 1, the Atlanta-based nonprofit organization said Monday. Other employees at Piedmont facilities will be required to get COVID shots “in the near future,’’ Piedmont said in a statement. “It’s important to...
WorldWashington Times

Canada to open border for fully vaccinated Americans

Canada announced Monday it will allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross into the country as of Aug. 9. U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be able to cross the border for nonessential visits so long as they received one of four vaccines approved for use in Canada. Unvaccinated children under...
Public HealthBayInsider

Fully vaccinated Americans 'do not need' COVID-19 booster shot, federal health officials say

In a statement published hours after Pfizer signaled its intention to file for emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 booster shot, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans "do not need" an extra dose at this time. The health agencies said the U.S. "is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available" to eligible populations.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Louisville family diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family full of healthcare workers nearly escaped the pandemic without catching the coronavirus. Only after they were vaccinated did they test positive for COVID-19. But they’re still praising the shot for keeping them out of the hospital. “We found a lot of comfort in...
POTUSFox News

Biden administration renews COVID-19 'public health emergency' declaration

The Biden administration has once again renewed a declaration that a "public health emergency" exists due to the continued spread of the coronavirus. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the renewal on Monday – the sixth time the federal government has done so since the initial declaration was made at the start of the pandemic last year.
HealthKESQ

State fires vaccine chief after she shares policy about vaccinating teens

The Tennessee Department of Health is halting all adolescent vaccine outreach, even for vaccines not related to Covid-19, according to internal documents. The halt impacts all outreach to adolescents, including Covid-19 second-dose reminders, HPV reminders and kindergarten vaccination surveys, according the documents circulated within the department obtained by CNN and first reported by The Tennessean.
Public HealthMilitary.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Could Soon Be Mandatory for VA Employees

The Department of Veterans Affairs is weighing whether to make COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for employees -- especially those who work in health services who haven't yet received their shots. VA Secretary Denis McDonough said last week that the department has started offering half-day, paid leave as an incentive for employees...
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Georgia

Georgia health officials have seen a steady increase in the number of new cases and hospitalizations in the state since the Fourth of July. Health experts warn that it is a matter of time before everyone is exposed to the virus, but it can be through a safe and effect vaccine or through the actual deadly virus.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Georgia StatePosted by
WGAU

Another NE Ga animal shelter is closed because of canine virus

Parvovirus closes another animal shelter: we learned earlier this week that the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services’ Adoption Center is closed through at least August 4 after a stray dog at the shelter tested positive. Now comes word of the virus at the Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter in Lavonia, which will be closed for at least the next two weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy