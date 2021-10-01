CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elberton, GA

Elberton COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Elberton Journal
Elberton Journal
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEfnL_0aSL7IsM00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(ELBERTON, GA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Elberton have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Elberton:

903 Elbert St

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 706 283-7095

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

18 College Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-283-8228

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm

Visit source for more information

955 Elbert St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 706-283-8660

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

74% Of Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Received SinoVac Vaccine

The majority of breakthrough COVID-19 infections in the Philippines occurred in people who received the Chinese-made SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data. The Philippine government administered a total of 35,838,964 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sept. 5. Of the total number of doses, 18,583,548 were of the two-dose SinoVac vaccine, data from the country’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard showed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Elberton, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Elberton, GA
Health
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

4,493 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19: CDC

More than 4,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in the latest data. As of Sept. 20, at least 4,493 fully vaccinated Americans died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
wbrc.com

Hospital does not require COVID vaccine due to staffing shortages in Arkansas

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Piggott Community Hospital doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. Executive director James Magee says being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision. “It’s the worst staffing challenge that I’ve seen,” Magee said. “It’s a...
ARKANSAS STATE
MarketRealist

Who Is Exempt From COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate? Deadlines Approach

Following President Joe Biden’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate announcement, many individuals have been searching for a way out of getting the shot. Religious beliefs have been commonly used to secure an exemption from mandatory vaccines in the past, and that scenario is playing out again with COVID-19 vaccines. Article continues...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ga#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
wbtw.com

Son warns the immunocompromised after vaccinated dad dies from COVID-19

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man says his father died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Mike Madry, of the Tampa area, told WFLA that his father, Daniel Madry, had pre-existing conditions, and there’s a lot their family didn’t realize until it was too late. At 61 years old,...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Marietta Daily Journal

Hundreds given expired COVID-19 vaccines at veterans hospital in NC, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 300 people in Eastern North Carolina received expired doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this summer through the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System, officials said. The expired doses were administered to at least 281 veterans, spouses, caregivers and employees, spokesperson Gail Cureton confirmed in a statement...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CharlotteObserver.com

NC hospital system suspends 375 employees after COVID vaccine mandate deadline

Nearly 400 Novant Health employees have been suspended after failing to comply with the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccination program. But 98.6% of more than 35,000 employees are compliant with the program, meaning they have either received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines or have been granted a medical or religious exemption. Novant is based in Winston-Salem and is one of the two main hospital systems in Charlotte, along with Atrium Health.
CHARLOTTE, NC
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elberton Journal

Elberton Journal

Elberton, GA
60
Followers
218
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elberton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy