Pryor, OK

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Saturday

Pryor News Beat
Pryor News Beat
 8 hours ago
(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(PRYOR, OK) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Pryor have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Pryor:

510 S Elliott St

Elliott Plaza Pharmacy

Phone: (918) 825-2225

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

591 S Mill St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 918-825-5303

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 12:00pm - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4901 S Mill St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:18 PDT

Phone: 918-825-6000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Pryor News Beat

Pryor News Beat

Pryor, OK
With Pryor News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

