CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, VA

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Thursday

Lexington Dispatch
Lexington Dispatch
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UePn_0aSL6JnI00

(Scott Olson / Getty)

(LEXINGTON, VA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Lexington, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lexington:

422 E Nelson St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-16 06:17:44 PDT

Phone: (540) 464-1600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1233 N Lee Hwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-16 06:13:35 PDT

Phone: 540-464-3535

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Lexington, VA
Local
Virginia Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
CNET

Pfizer's COVID booster shot: Timeline to get it, who will be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, you could be eligible for a booster shot as soon as this month. Federal health officials are working out a schedule for when those who have already received two doses of Pfizer's vaccine can receive a third shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Leader

COVID-19: Delta symptoms changing

Symptoms are changing with the Delta variant of COVID-19. What may seem like a common cold or allergy could be the dangerous new strain, according to a public announcement by King’s Daughters Medical Center. COVID can now present itself with a runny nose, headache, sore throat and fever. Persistent cough...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Motor City Metro

Vaccine database: Detroit sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Detroit: 1. 19900 Van Dyke Ave (313) 368-3800; 2. 15455 Gratiot Ave (313) 372-7076; 3. 18600 Livernois (313) 345-6020; 4. 16800 Schaefer Hwy (313) 864-9660; 5. 3200 E Jefferson Ave (313) 396-5481; 6. 13580 Grand River Ave (313) 653-3427;
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
Motor City Metro

Detroit COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Detroit: 1. 19900 Van Dyke Ave (313) 368-3800; 2. 15455 Gratiot Ave (313) 372-7076; 3. 18600 Livernois (313) 345-6020; 4. 16800 Schaefer Hwy (313) 864-9660; 5. 3200 E Jefferson Ave (313) 396-5481; 6. 13580 Grand River Ave (313) 653-3427;
DETROIT, MI
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
kxnet.com

Is Moderna the preferred vaccine now?

(NEXSTAR) – A recent study that found the Moderna vaccine produced twice as many antibodies as Pfizer may be threatening Pfizer’s status as the “hot-person vaccine.” After all, who wouldn’t want all those extra antibodies coursing through their veins?. We asked two doctors whether they would pick Moderna over Pfizer,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Dr Marty Makary: The Study On Vaccinating Children Between 5-12 Years Old Against Covid Is Not Big Enough

Dr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about how vaccination rates have fallen after President Biden said employers will be required to have their employees to be vaccinated. Makary also addressed parents’ concerns about getting their children between 5- 12 vaccinated and how they need to know the study is not big enough. Makary also discussed the talk of booster shots and how waiting 3 months between shots instead of 3 to 4 weeks would have been more effective and feels the longer intervals between shots would have resulted in not have to worry about having a booster shot in most people. Makary does think those over 60 years should consider a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox46.com

Airline passengers react to possible COVID-19 vaccination requirement

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Thousands of passengers are taking to the skies ahead of another busy travel weekend at Charlotte-Douglas airport. But those numbers could drop significantly if a Biden administration proposal becomes a reality. Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the Biden administration explained in an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lexington Dispatch

Lexington Dispatch

Lexington, VA
34
Followers
213
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy