New Ulm, MN

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in New Ulm as of Monday

New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 7 days ago
(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(NEW ULM, MN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in New Ulm have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in New Ulm:

2015 S Broadway St

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:23 PDT

Phone: 507-354-9833

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

608 N Broadway St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 507-359-8793

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

1720 Westridge Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 507-354-0900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 3

let the liberals cry
06-13

people that wanted already got it. quit shoving it down our throat

Reply(2)
6
New Ulm Voice

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm, MN
With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

