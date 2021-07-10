Cancel
Emporia, VA

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Saturday

Posted by 
Emporia Daily
Emporia Daily
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IT6Wo_0aSL6H1q00

(Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty)

(EMPORIA, VA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Emporia have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Emporia:

306 W Atlantic St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (434) 348-3181

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

303 Market Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:16:49 PDT

Phone: 434-336-9269

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Emporia Daily

Emporia Daily

Emporia, VA
With Emporia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

