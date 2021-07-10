Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawano, WI

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Shawano

Posted by 
Shawano Digest
Shawano Digest
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0aSL6DUw00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(SHAWANO, WI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Shawano have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Shawano:

1300 E Green Bay St

Prevea Health Center Shawano

Phone: 833-344-4373

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: closed

Visit source for more information

401 E Green Bay St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 715-524-5600

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1244 E Green Bay St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 715-524-5980

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1244 E Green Bay St

Walmart Inc,

Phone: 715-524-5983

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shawano Digest

Shawano Digest

Shawano, WI
14
Followers
56
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shawano Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Shawano, WI
Government
City
Shawano, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

WHO sees 'likely' COVID vaccine link to rare heart inflammation

The World Health Organization said Friday that there was a "likely causal association" between coronavirus vaccines using mRNA technology and "very rare" heart inflammations, but the benefits still outweigh the risks. The UN health body's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) said that cases of myocarditis—inflammation of the heart...
KidsPosted by
Axios

Uptick in severe respiratory virus cases among young children, CDC says

Doctors are warning about the spread of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among infants and young children, NBC reports. Why it matters: RSV, which usually spikes during winter months, is unexpectedly spreading, particularly in Southern states. The virus can cause severe illness in kids and older adults and kills as many as 500 children under 5 each year, per NBC.
Wisconsin StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Geographic breakdown of COVID vaccination data in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released on Friday, July 9 maps and corresponding downloadable data tables that break down COVID-19 vaccinations by new geographic boundaries. A news release from DHS says the new maps allow Wisconsinites to view existing COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities (cities,...
IndustryShareCast

Fully vaccinated people do not yet require a booster vaccine shot, FDA and CDC say

People that are fully vaccinated with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine do not yet require a so-called 'booster', America's top drug and health officials said. Overnight, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta."
Public HealthWZZM 13

Trinity Health requiring all workers be vaccinated against COVID-19

Trinity Health employees will soon be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital network announced Thursday. Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski, along with EVP and Chief Clinical Officer Dan Roth, M.D., made the announcement in a memo to staff, saying, “Our Core Value of Safety means we do everything we can to protect people. That’s why effective today, Trinity Health will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in our facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Public HealthWebMD

As Delta Surges, FDA Pressured to Fully Approve COVID Vaccines

July 9, 2021 -- More and more experts are urging the FDA to grant full approval to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines because it might jump-start the stalled national vaccination program and slow down the surge of the Delta variant infection. The FDA granted emergency use authorization in December...
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

County Fair will have COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic

The health department is strongly urging people to register in advance but walk-ins are welcomed. To register online go to WashingtonCountyNY.gov/coronavirus or call 518-746-2400. The clinic will have two vaccines available. The Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 or older and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine for people 18 or...
PharmaceuticalsNews 12

The New Normal: How long does the protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Dr. Sharon Nachman to discuss clinical COVID-19 vaccine trials for children. How long does the protection from vaccines last? A new study suggests that, unlike vaccines for the flu that need a yearly booster, the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine should keep an immune response up for years.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
Public Healthfox13news.com

CDC: 'Likely' link between COVID vaccines and rare condition in teens

The Federal Drug Administration on Wednesday announced that it plans to add an advisory to the COVID vaccines. This comes after an alarming rise in deaths involving inflammation around a vital organ in recipients ages 12 to 18. For parents weary of the pandemic battle, 2021 offers another vexing question:...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC to hold ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that that it will convene an “emergency meeting” of its advisers on June 18th to discuss rare but higher-than-expected reports of heart inflammation following doses of the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to news first reported by CBC News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy