Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Springs vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Steamboat Springs News Alert
Steamboat Springs News Alert
 21 hours ago
(Carl Court / Getty)

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Steamboat Springs, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Steamboat Springs:

1825 Central Park Dr

City Market Pharmacy

Phone: (970) 879-7317

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

37500 E US Hwy 40

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 970-879-2503

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1805 Central Park Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 970-879-8115

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

ABOUT

With Steamboat Springs News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

