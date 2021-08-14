Cancel
Sturgeon Bay, WI

COVID-19 vaccine: Sturgeon Bay sites that have it on hand

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 20 hours ago
(Scott Olson / Getty)

(STURGEON BAY, WI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Sturgeon Bay have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sturgeon Bay:

1407 Egg Harbor Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (920) 743-6089

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

323 S 18th Ave

Door County Medical Center

Phone: 920-743-0539

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: closed

Visit source for more information

808 S Duluth Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-746-5245

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1536 Egg Harbor Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 920-746-0402

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin

Sturgeon Bay, WI
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin

