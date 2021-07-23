Cancel
Show Low, AZ

Vaccine database: Show Low sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Show Low News Flash
Show Low News Flash
 16 hours ago
(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(SHOW LOW, AZ) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Show Low, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Show Low:

60 E Deuce of Clubs Drive

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (928) 532-3200

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

1500 S White Mountain Rd Bldg 3, Suite 302

Genoa Healthcare

Phone: (928) 537-7002

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed

900 W Deuce of Clubs

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 928-532-5659

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

5160 S White Mountain Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 928-532-5502

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5401 S White Mountain Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:17:53 PDT

Phone: 928-537-3141

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

4461 S White Mountain Rd E1

White Mountain Pharmacy

Phone: 928-537-8555

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Show Low News Flash

Show Low News Flash

Show Low, AZ
With Show Low News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

