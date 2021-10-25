CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

Jamestown Post
Jamestown Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im2k2_0aSL606k00

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(JAMESTOWN, ND) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Jamestown have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jamestown:

402 2nd Ave NW

Central Valley Health District

Phone: (701) 252-8130

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2430 20th St SW #7

Essentia Health Jamestown

Phone: 701-235-5300

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00 am - 11:59 pm; Tuesday: 12:00 am - 11:59 pm; Wednesday: 12:00 am - 11:59 pm

Visit source for more information

703 1st Ave S

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy

Phone: (701) 252-3002

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

320 10th St SE

Thrifty Drug Stores Inc

Phone: 701-252-5980

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

310 1st Ave S

Thrifty Drug Stores Inc

Phone: 701-251-1432

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

9,000 N.Y.C. workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

About 9,000 municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate that took effect Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. About 9 in 10 city workers covered by the mandate have gotten vaccinated and there have been no disruptions to city services as a result of staffing shortages, de Blasio told reporters at his daily news briefing. New York has more than 300,000 city employees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, ND
Jamestown, ND
Health
CBS News

California man charged with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant

A California man is facing criminal charges stemming from the violent assault of an American Airlines flight attendant last week. Brian Hsu, 20, has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, authorities announced Monday. The flight from New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Barclays bank CEO quits in shadow of probe of Jeffrey Epstein ties

British bank Barclays on Monday said chief executive Jes Staley had quit ahead of contesting the outcome of a U.K. probe into past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays, which had supported Staley during the investigation, added in a statement that the preliminary conclusion "makes no findings that...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Climate finance could make or break the COP26 summit. Here's why

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - At the U.N. climate conference, expect one theme to drown out the cacophony of pledges from countries and companies around the world: money. The COP26 summit, which began on Sunday in Glasgow, will attempt to complete the rules to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement - which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times - and secure more ambitious commitments from countries to meet its targets.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Jamestown Post

Jamestown Post

Jamestown, ND
42
Followers
300
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jamestown Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy