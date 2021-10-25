COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(JAMESTOWN, ND) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Jamestown have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jamestown:

402 2nd Ave NW Central Valley Health District

Phone: (701) 252-8130

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

2430 20th St SW #7 Essentia Health Jamestown

Phone: 701-235-5300

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00 am - 11:59 pm; Tuesday: 12:00 am - 11:59 pm; Wednesday: 12:00 am - 11:59 pm

703 1st Ave S The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy

Phone: (701) 252-3002

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

320 10th St SE Thrifty Drug Stores Inc

Phone: 701-252-5980

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

310 1st Ave S Thrifty Drug Stores Inc

Phone: 701-251-1432

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.