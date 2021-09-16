CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marble Falls, TX

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Marble Falls

Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcGXE_0aSL5xYN00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Marble Falls, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Marble Falls:

302 Gateway N

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (830) 693-2374

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1503 Ranch Rd 1431

H-E-B

Phone: 830-693-4810

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1211 N U.S. Hwy 281

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 830-693-8417

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Related
viralhatch.com

New Contagious Disease Found in Dallas

The CDC issued a warning about a new disease that is really contagious. It was found in Dallas, Texas, and it’s caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacteria. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that authorities in many states, including TX, couldn’t manage to find a source of exposure for cases of a dangerous disease caused by B. pseudomallei bacteria. Whitmore’s disease, better known as Melioidosis, is very contagious, appearing in various cases in states including TX, GA, MN, and KS. Here’s a quote from the CDC:
DALLAS, TX
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci warns of possible ‘monster’ variant of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that there could be a future COVID-19 variant that would be highly transmissible — something he called a “monster variant.”. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that there could be a “monster” variant that makes the delta variant look weak in comparison.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Some striking numbers on the unvaccinated among us

There are valid debates to be had about whether the federal or even state governments should mandate coronavirus vaccines (which, despite what you might have heard, is still not the Biden administration’s actual policy). There is considerably less real debate about whether virtually anything else would do the trick in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Here’s what a mild COVID-19 breakthrough case feels like

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over as the delta variant continues to spread. And, in some cases, fully vaccinated people are being infected, suffering from rare breakthrough cases. Will Stone, of NPR, recently detailed what it felt like to be fully vaccinated and be infected with the coronavirus. Stone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marble Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Marble Falls, TX
Local
Texas Government
Marble Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas News

Who’s eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot now?

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. This includes people who have received an organ transplant or stem cell transplant, people with advanced HIV, people receiving treatment for blood cancers and people taking high-dose corticosteroids or other immunosuppressive medications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops News About Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Dr Marty Makary: The Study On Vaccinating Children Between 5-12 Years Old Against Covid Is Not Big Enough

Dr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about how vaccination rates have fallen after President Biden said employers will be required to have their employees to be vaccinated. Makary also addressed parents’ concerns about getting their children between 5- 12 vaccinated and how they need to know the study is not big enough. Makary also discussed the talk of booster shots and how waiting 3 months between shots instead of 3 to 4 weeks would have been more effective and feels the longer intervals between shots would have resulted in not have to worry about having a booster shot in most people. Makary does think those over 60 years should consider a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

U.S. Administers 381.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines -CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 381,453,265 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 458,771,465 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 380,831,725 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kickthemallout.com

Shocking Report: Covid Spike in Ultra-Triple-Vaxxed Israel Is WHY Dear Leader Biden Enacted Medical Dictatorship

The world is backwards right now, especially when it comes to anything coming out of the White House. The vaccine mandates imposed last week, mandates that are being expanded upon this week, came about at a peculiar time. Based on literally every bit of data coming out of Israel, the most triple-vaxxed nation in the world that relies almost solely on the FDA-Sort-Of-Approved Pfizer jabs, we should be slamming on the brakes.
WORLD
Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls, TX
46
Followers
222
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marble Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy