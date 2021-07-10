Cancel
Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0aSL5xYN00

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Marble Falls have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Marble Falls:

302 Gateway N

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (830) 693-2374

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1503 Ranch Rd 1431

H-E-B

Phone: 830-693-4810

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1211 N U.S. Hwy 281

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 830-693-8417

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls, TX
With Marble Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

