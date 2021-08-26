Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver City, NM

Silver City vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Silver City News Watch
Silver City News Watch
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0aSL5uuC00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(SILVER CITY, NM) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Silver City, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Silver City:

1956 US-180

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 575-388-0133

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

100 Rosedale Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-534-0053

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2501 US-180

Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-538-2222

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Silver City News Watch

Silver City News Watch

Silver City, NM
58
Followers
160
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver City, NM
Health
City
Silver City, NM
Silver City, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFast Company

Delta variant danger zones: This ICU hospitalizations map shows most vulnerable states

Talk to any healthcare workers working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 and they’ll likely tell you one of their worst fears is running out of physical space to treat those infected as the delta variant continues to rage across the U.S. Specifically, many are worried the country could run out of intensive care unit (ICU) beds if delta continues its spread unchecked.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States to Have Next Outbreak, Virus Expert Warns

Massive COVID outbreaks in the Southern Sun Belt have been dominating the headlines: States like Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee are leading the nation in new cases and hospitalizations. But several other states are dangerously bubbling under. "We're now seeing noteworthy rises in some Western states and continued increases in Midwest cases," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. Read on to find out about the new potential hotspots—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Herd Immunity And Covid: New Data About Vaccination Is Out

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world, especially since the appearance of the Delta variant. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all, and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. The Delta Covid variant is...
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

US health officials warn of dangerous ‘twindemic’ as COVID-19 surges

Health experts are warning of a “twindemic” that could hit the United States this year as COVID-19 cases surge ahead of the forthcoming flu season. Experts are concerned that the forthcoming winter will resemble a typical flu season due to students heading back to school and loosened mask mandates across the country, according to USA Today. It doesn’t help, either, those social distancing rules have been dropped, too.
Health ServicesSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico hospitals close to rationing care

Hospitals in New Mexico have become so overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients that they might have to begin rationing care, public health officials said Wednesday. The move, known as implementing crisis standards of care, could happen as soon as early September. As of Tuesday, 426 patients were hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, a 21 percent increase from Monday. Around 50 people were on a waiting list to get a bed in an intensive care unit, something the state has never had to do before.
Bayfield, CODurango Herald

Bayfield schools reverse course, comply with federal masking order on buses

The Bayfield school board reversed course and voted in a split decision Tuesday to require face masks on school buses. The school district started the school year Tuesday morning with a policy that recommended – but did not require – masks at all school facilities, including buses. The policy went against a federal order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Healthhealthday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Effectiveness 66 Percent During Delta Predominance

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The vaccine effectiveness (VE) against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection decreased to 66 percent when the delta variant became predominant, according to research published in the Aug. 24 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Little Rock, ARnwahomepage.com

Gov. Hutchinson discourages using ivermectin for COVID-19 symptoms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Poison control sees a spike in calls from people taking medicine intended for live stock. After rumors started spreading on social media, people are self-medicating for COVID-19 with ivermectin. The drug is commonly used as a dewormer for horses and livestock. Gov. Asa Hutchinson says...
Public Healthnbc16.com

Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise but 'severe' cases uncommon, says doctor

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Breakthrough COVID-19 infections are occurring more frequently than previously reported, according to studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Recent data makes clear that protection against mild and moderate disease has decreased over time,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Wednesday. “This is likely due...
Traffic AccidentsAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter: Get the vaccine, wear masks

Tobacco had been in use for hundreds of years before 1964, when Surgeon General Terry's Report on Smoking and Health definitively showed that tobacco was bad. Until that time many people believed that tobacco was good because nicotine suppressed smokers' cough. Tobacco stocks briefly fell 95% because of the belief that people were rational and that everyone would quit smoking. Science moves slowly and it took science about 350 years to decide that tobacco was bad.
Silver City, NMkrwg.org

Silver City Report

This week, Grant County Commissioners work to revise a cannabis ordinance. Also, forest officials continue to work on a solution to feral cattle in the Gila National Forest. Reporter Geoffrey Plant with the Silver City Daily Press has the latest.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Pharmaceuticalssoyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: Fake vaccine certificates and when are you considered fully vaccinated?

In case you didn’t know, we have a weekly COVID-19 vaccine Malaysia update where we highlight the latest developments of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the National Immunisation Programme. Running for more than 20 weeks now, the series is aimed at answering all of your questions and concerns about the vaccination programme so that you can make an informed decision.
PharmaceuticalsBangor Daily News

COVID breakthrough cases are rare, showing that vaccines work

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. The millions of Americans who have yet to get a COVID vaccine offer numerous reasons for delaying or refusing the inoculation. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy