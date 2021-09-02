Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kittanning, PA

Kittanning vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Thursday

Posted by 
Kittanning Digest
Kittanning Digest
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mg242_0aSL5lCt00

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(KITTANNING, PA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Kittanning have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Kittanning:

165 Butler Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 724-543-2265

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1 Hilltop Plaza

Walmart Inc

Phone: 724-543-2023

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 4

Kittanning Digest

Kittanning Digest

Kittanning, PA
47
Followers
174
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kittanning Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
City
Kittanning, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Public HealthSunderland Echo

Full list of people eligible for a third Covid vaccine dose

Millions of people with severely weakened immune systems will be offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the mass rollout is still on hold. Ministers have put the mass booster programme on hold to prioritise those with serious illnesses, although a separate announcement on this is expected soon.
Public Healthclick orlando

COVID-19 vaccine third doses available at Publix pharmacies

Publix pharmacy locations are now providing third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who need them, the company said in a news release. The Florida-based grocery chain is offering booster shots by appointment or walk up but is encouraging people to make appointments. Both Moderna and Pfizer booster shots are available and individuals should plan on getting the same vaccine as their previous doses.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should nursing home workers be compelled to get coronavirus shots?

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration will require nursing homes to have all their employees vaccinated to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funds. It's the latest step Biden has taken to increase vaccination rates as another wave of coronavirus -- this time powered by the more contagious delta variant -- sweeps the country. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should nursing home workers be compelled to get coronavirus shots? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TravelTimes Reporter

Unvaccinated people should not travel Labor Day weekend, CDC director says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to reconsider their Labor Day travel plans, particularly if they aren't vaccinated, amid one of the worst COVID-19 surges of the pandemic. "First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy