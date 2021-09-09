CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CO

COVID-19 vaccine: Sterling sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Sterling Post
Sterling Post
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKKT1_0aSL5HvD00

(Carl Court / Getty)

(STERLING, CO) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Sterling have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sterling:

306 Main St

Lorenzo Apothecary

Phone: (970) 522-0828

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Visit source for more information

101 W Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 970-522-1447

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

410 W Main St

Walker Pharmacy

Phone: 970-522-1302

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

1510 W Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 970-522-0600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Sterling Post

Sterling Post

Sterling, CO
ABOUT

With Sterling Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

