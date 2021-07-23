Cancel
Great Bend, KS

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Great Bend

Great Bend News Beat
 16 hours ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(GREAT BEND, KS) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Great Bend, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Great Bend:

4107 10th St

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Phone: (620) 792-5944

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

3920 10th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 620-792-4467

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3503 10th St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:27:52 PDT

Phone: 620-792-3632

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Great Bend News Beat

With Great Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

