Gaylord, MI

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Gaylord

Gaylord News Watch
Gaylord News Watch
 19 hours ago
(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(GAYLORD, MI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Gaylord have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Gaylord:

250 Meijer Dr

Meijer

Phone: 989-731-9010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

419 W Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 989-732-5220

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 6

?GINGER PUTIN?
07-07

the people considering doing this might want to read the recent reports that were released this morning about making sure if you've been vaccinated you don't get the boosters because you will die or become crippled from the side effects.

Reply(5)
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
Politics
sanfernandosun.com

Cancer Patients Join Oncologist Who Releases Results of COVID-19 Vaccine/Cancer Study

On the heels of his study, Dr. James Berenson — an oncologist specializing in multiple myeloma —announced his latest findings and with his cancer patients, shared their challenging experiences during this pandemic. The patients addressed the many safety concerns and strict measures that still must be taken as COVID-19 cases...
CANCER
Turnto10.com

How long does natural immunity protect someone from COVID-19 reinfection?

(WJAR) — How long does natural immunity protect someone from COVID-19 reinfection?. "Don't count on natural immunity from giving you long-term protection. It does offer you some protection, but that's why those folks still need to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Jim McDonald, medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Comments / 0

Community Policy