Andalusia, AL

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Andalusia

Andalusia Bulletin
Andalusia Bulletin
 8 hours ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Andalusia have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Andalusia:

1017 River Falls St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 334-222-9414

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1991 M.L.K. Jr Expy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 334-222-6561

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Andalusia Bulletin

Andalusia Bulletin

Andalusia, AL
Public Health

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public Health

WHO: No urgent need to vaccinate children against COVID-19 right now

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The World Health Organization is suggesting that parents could hold off on vaccinating their children against COVID-19, according to its June guidance. The WHO states that since children tend to experience milder symptoms compared with adults, they aren't in urgent need of vaccinations unless they have a pre-existing condition. Instead, vaccines should be prioritized for those with such conditions as well as for older adults and health care workers.
Public Health

Vaccinated people can transmit the delta variant—and 3 other things to know about the dominant Covid strain

The delta variant's "rapid rise is troubling," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the dangerous Covid strain in a White House press briefing Thursday. The more transmissible delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, representing over 50% of cases across the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.
Pharmaceuticals

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
Public Health
The Flint Journal

COVID symptoms: Headache, runny nose, sneezing now top list due to increasing variants, vaccines

As more variants of COVID-19 emerge, the most common symptoms change. An ongoing study based out of the United Kingdom has set out to help people determine what the most common symtoms are depending on if they are unvaccinated, partially or fully vaccinated. The study allows people to submit their COVID symptoms on an app which the scientists collect to determine which are being most highly reported.
Pharmaceuticals
newschain

Covid-19 vaccines offer 'high levels' of protection for immunosuppressed

Covid-19 vaccines offer high levels of protection for most people with underlying health conditions or who are immunosuppressed, Public Health England (PHE) has said. New data from more than one million people in at-risk groups found that overall vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease was around 60% after one dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech jabs, and did not fall substantially with age.
Industry

Fully vaccinated people do not yet require a booster vaccine shot, FDA and CDC say

People that are fully vaccinated with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine do not yet require a so-called 'booster', America's top drug and health officials said. Overnight, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta."
Public Health

Research finds four new symptoms for those fully vaccinated against COVID

New research has revealed differing symptoms for those who have had both COVID vaccinations. People who caught the virus despite being fully vaccinated endured different symptoms to those most commonly reported. The ZOE Covid Symptom study is a research project with analysis from King's College London. Despite having a greater...
Public Health
Daily Mail

Healthy Michigan boy, 13, dies in his sleep three days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine as CDC launches investigation

A 13-year-old from Michigan has died in his sleep three days after receiving his second Coronavirus vaccine, prompting an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control. Jacob Clynick, a healthy boy with no underlying conditions, received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens in Zilwaukee on June 13, according to his aunt.
Pharmaceuticals

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
Public Health

FDA to Add Myocarditis Warning to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a warning to the fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines as medical experts continue to investigate cases of heart inflammation, which are rare but are more likely to occur in young men and teen boys.
Diseases & Treatments

Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after vaccine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WKRC/WENY/CNN Newsource) - After getting vaccinated against COVID-19, one man was diagnosed with a disease so rare, experts say there's a one in a million chance of getting it. Tom Gorman and his wife decided to hike the Appalachian Trail. Knowing he would have to cross state lines,...

