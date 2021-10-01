Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Natchitoches

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Natchitoches have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Natchitoches:

740 Keyser Ave Suite E Nrmc Walk-In Clinic Ventures, Llc.

Phone: 318-238-5300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

1029 Keyser Ave Suite G Natchitoches Medical Specialists

Phone: 318-238-6001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 11:59 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

501 Keyser Ave Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

Phone: 318-214-4359

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

1640 Breazeale Springs St Outpatient Medical Center Natchitoches

Phone: 318-352-9299

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

5696 LA-1 Super 1 Pharmacy 604

Phone: 318-214-0048

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

318 Dixie Plaza Super 1 Pharmacy 613

Phone: 318-352-3141

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

925 Keyser Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-352-5607

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.