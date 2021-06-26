Cancel
Rock Springs, WY

Vaccine database: Rock Springs sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Rock Springs News Beat
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4h5h_0aSL3ome00

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Rock Springs, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rock Springs:

1323 Dewar Dr

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 307-362-9734

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2531 Foothill Blvd

Smith'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:44 PDT

Phone: (307) 362-1841

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

201 Gateway Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 307-362-1957

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Rock Springs News Beat

Rock Springs, WY
With Rock Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

