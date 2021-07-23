Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Emporia

Posted by 
Emporia News Beat
Emporia News Beat
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEfnL_0aSL3iUI00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(EMPORIA, KS) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Emporia have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Emporia:

1400 W 12th Ave

Haag Pharmacy

Phone: (620) 342-1242

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

1502 Industrial Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 620-342-3301

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2301 Industrial Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:21:04 PDT

Phone: 620-343-1500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Emporia News Beat

Emporia News Beat

Emporia, KS
18
Followers
94
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
Emporia, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Emporia, KS
Health
City
Emporia, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech#06 21 04
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

Pfizer Shot Just 39% Effective Against Delta Infection, But Largely Prevents Severe Illness, Israel Study Suggests

Recent data from Israel’s health ministry suggests Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is far less effective at preventing infection and symptomatic illness with the Delta variant than with previous strains of coronavirus, a finding that conflicts with other research indicating high levels of protection against the contagious variant as countries around the world struggle to contain new waves of infection.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Teen Suffers Heart Attack Day After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

An 18-year-old teen who recently received a shot of COVID-19 vaccine said he suffered from a heart attack and was diagnosed with heart inflammation following the vaccination. Isaiah Harris, a Springdale resident, received his second Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on April 30 and had been set to attend his graduation on May 1. However, the teenager was later rushed to the hospital where doctors said he developed myocarditis.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says

The Delta variant is wreaking havoc throughout the country: Cases are rising in nearly every state, breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, and some areas have already reinforced mask mandates. But while health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintain that our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, new research has already shown that its spread is reducing efficacy—like in one recent study showing that Johnson & Johnson is significantly less effective at preventing symptomatic infection with the variant. Now, new research has found that the Pfizer vaccine will only work against the Delta variant if you do one thing.
POTUSWashington Times

Former surgeon general calls CDC’s relaxing of mask guidance ‘premature’

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to relax its mask guidance was “premature” and “wrong,” citing a surge in cases driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus. In a series of Saturday tweets, Dr. Adams compared the CDC’s May 13...
Collegeshawaiipublicradio.org

University of Hawaiʻi Will Not Require COVID-19 Vaccines for Students

University of Hawaiʻi students headed to classes on campus this fall will not need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. That's a change in policy. The university previously said in May that students with a physical presence on any of the system's campuses would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Public HealthStar-Tribune

WMC employees will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine

Wyoming Medical Center employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Nov. 1, according to a new policy. Banner Health, which acquired the hospital in October, issued a statement Tuesday that “being vaccinated for COVID-19 will be a condition of employment.”. “We care for some of...
Kidshealththoroughfare.com

FDA Officials: COVID Vaccines for Children Under 12 Ready This Winter

Amid this awful pandemic, some people started to take it seriously, and others still don’t believe in it. But one thing’s true: we need to get vaccinated if we want to end it. And now, we come with not-so-great news: it has been stated that Children under 12 years old...
Collegesbloomberglaw.com

Indiana University’s Covid Vaccine, Mask Mandates Likely Lawful

Students given option of deferral, religious, medical exemptions. Masking, testing and social distancing requirements also upheld. Indiana University’s requirement that students get vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to classes in the fall are likely lawful so they won’t be halted while a suit challenging the policies goes forward, a federal court in that state held.
Elmira, NYWETM

Back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinics

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple COVID-19 clinics are occurring in the coming weeks directed at children as they go back to school. The Steuben County Public Health Department is partnering with Corning Community College to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Health Education Center in Corning on Wednesday, August 4th from 10 AM to 2 PM.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy