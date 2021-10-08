CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Friday

Emporia News Beat
Emporia News Beat
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4h5h_0aSL3iUI00

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(EMPORIA, KS) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Emporia have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Emporia:

1400 W 12th Ave

Haag Pharmacy

Phone: (620) 342-1242

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

1502 Industrial Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 620-342-3301

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2301 Industrial Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 620-343-1500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Moderna
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1817 to a total of 413,119 the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6071. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
KANSAS STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Booster vaccine appointments now open in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Health Services says those who qualify for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster can now schedule an appointment to get one at its main clinic in Shallotte. Booster vaccines are available only to the following people who have been fully vaccinated for six months or more...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Emporia News Beat

Emporia News Beat

Emporia, KS
ABOUT

With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

