Fort Dodge, IA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge Digest
 22 hours ago
(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(FORT DODGE, IA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Fort Dodge, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Dodge:

2910 1st Ave S

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (515) 573-7202

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

1114 Central Ave

Daniel Pharmacy

Phone: (515) 573-3431

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

115 S 29th St

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 515-576-5320

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

3036 1st Ave S

Walmart Inc

Phone: 515-576-7400

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Fort Dodge, IA
With Fort Dodge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

