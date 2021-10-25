CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

 7 days ago
(FORT DODGE, IA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Fort Dodge have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Dodge:

2910 1st Ave S

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (515) 573-7202

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1114 Central Ave

Daniel Pharmacy

Phone: (515) 573-3431

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm

115 S 29th St

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 515-576-5320

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

3036 1st Ave S

Walmart Inc

Phone: 515-576-7400

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

