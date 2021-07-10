Cancel
Burlington, IA

Burlington COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Burlington Voice
 8 hours ago
(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(BURLINGTON, IA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Burlington have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Burlington:

939 Angular St

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:21:19 PDT

Phone: 319-753-0112

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

3140 E Agency St

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 319-752-2773

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

With Burlington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

