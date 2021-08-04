Cancel
Mason City, IA

Vaccine database: Mason City sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Mason City Updates
Mason City Updates
 18 hours ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(MASON CITY, IA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Mason City have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mason City:

2400 4th St SW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 641-424-1343

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

551 S Illinois Ave

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 641-424-7014

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

875 4th St SW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 641-424-5522

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

4151 4th St SW

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:15:34 PDT

Phone: 641-423-6767

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Mason City Updates

Mason City Updates

Mason City, IA
With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

