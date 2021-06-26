Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castaic, CA

Castaic vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Castaic Post
Castaic Post
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0louDI_0aSL3JcF00

(Win McNamee / Getty)

(CASTAIC, CA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Castaic have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Castaic:

29675 The Old Rd

Ralphs Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:36 PDT

Phone: (661) 702-6936

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

27983 Sloan Canyon Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 661-775-0840

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Castaic Post

Castaic Post

Castaic, CA
11
Followers
28
Post
421
Views
ABOUT

With Castaic Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Castaic, CA
Castaic, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

FDA: Rare Heart Inflammation Warning For Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccines

This is not exactly an “oh, sheets” moment. On June 25, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that their Facts Sheets for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines now include info about “myocarditis” and “pericarditis.” Adding such words to the sheets was not really a surprise. After all, two days prior, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) had found a “likely association” between the vaccines and rare occurrences of myocarditis and pericarditis among younger people, according to Jemima McEvoy writing for Forbes. So now the FDA Fact Sheets say that the two mRNA vaccines may bring “increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly following the second dose.”
KidsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

No Urgent Need To Get Children COVID Vaccines: W.H.O.

Parents continue to ask whether children will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The World Health Organization according to their June guidance, just released is suggesting that parents could hold off on vaccinating their children against COVID-19. The reasoning behind this is that since children tend to experience milder symptoms...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

FDA Expected To Add Warning About Rare COVID-19 Vaccine Heart Risks

WASHINGTON – The FDA says it plans to add a warning to COVID-19 MRNA vaccines about the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis. Those terms refer to inflammation of the heart muscle and tissue surrounding the heart. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both MRNA vaccines. This all comes after reports...
Posted by
George J. Ziogas

What Does The Covid Vaccine Do?

Does the Covid vaccine protect you from getting sick from Covid? The goal of all vaccines is to keep people from developing an infectious disease. The Covid vaccine helps protect you from getting sick with Covid because of how your body's immune system works.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
Pharmaceuticalskurv.com

FDA To Add Vaccine Side Effect Warning

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines are getting FDA warning labels over rare cases of heart inflammation. This comes after cases of the heart condition appeared in some adolescents and young adults after vaccination. CDC advisory groups said the reported cases are apparently linked to the vaccines, but that the...
Posted by
George J. Ziogas

Allergic Reactions and Covid Vaccines

Do you have seasonal or other allergies? Many people do have allergies. A person can have an allergy to environmental sources like pollen or pet dander, or allergies to certain foods like dairy or wheat. While people are getting the Covid vaccine, scientists are studying the possibility of allergic reactions from the vaccine.
POTUSNPR

COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters And The Renaissance In Vaccine Technology

Health Correspondent Allison Aubrey updates us on the Biden Administration's goal to have 70 percet of U.S. adults vaccinated by the July 4. Plus, as vaccine makers plan for the possibility that COVID vaccine boosters will be needed, they're pushing ahead with research into new-generation flu shots and mRNA cancer vaccines.
Medical & Biotechmycampbellrivernow.com

J&J vaccines to be given back to company

The 300,000 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines deemed unsafe by Health Canada will be given back to the company that made it. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Janssen, the company behind the one-dose vaccine, will probably have to make up for the returned doses. However, there may...
Healthwearebreakingnews.com

Preferable Pfizer Or Modern Vaccine For 2nd Dose

OTTAWA (AP) – Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending that people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine receive either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for the second. Previously, the committee had indicated that those vaccinated with AstraZeneca could opt for the same vaccine or for an...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Who can require you to get a Covid vaccination?

(CNN) — Most Americans can and will get vaccinated. Full stop. The stragglers will be key to stopping Covid, however, and what exactly the government can do to encourage and cajole anti-vax Americans is coming soon. The city of San Francisco, for instance, ordered all 35,000 city employees to get the shot or face termination.