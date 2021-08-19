Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in North Platte

Posted by 
North Platte News Flash
North Platte News Flash
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JcyI_0aSL3IjW00

(Jacob King / Getty)

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in North Platte have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in North Platte:

402 N Jeffers St

Rx Express Pharmacy

Phone: 308-532-7010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

211 W Leota St

U-Save Pharmacy

Phone: (308) 532-0310

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1401 S Dewey St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 308-532-5529

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

North Platte News Flash

North Platte News Flash

North Platte, NE
37
Followers
160
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With North Platte News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Health
North Platte, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
North Platte, NE
Government
City
North Platte, NE
Local
Nebraska Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

U.S. officials reviewing possibility Moderna vaccine is linked to higher risk of uncommon side effect than previously thought

Federal health officials are investigating emerging reports that the Moderna coronavirus vaccine may be associated with a higher risk of a heart condition called myocarditis in younger adults than previously believed, according to two people familiar with the review who emphasized the side effect still probably remains uncommon. The investigation,...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Public HealthKGET 17

Masks are back: Stores revise COVID-19 policies

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance for preventing the spread of the coronavirus recommends all people wear masks in public indoor settings in highly transmissible areas, even those who have been vaccinated. The CDC cited the surge of the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus....
KidsCosmos

COVID-19 vaccines for young children?

A surge of COVID-19 cases among young children and teenagers means vaccinating children could offer them direct protection and help the whole community get closer to herd immunity. Is it necessary to vaccinate young children?. SARS-CoV-2 is much less likely to cause serious illness in children than it is in...
Traveleenews.net

Interior staff must confirm vaccination or face restrictions

The Interior Department is taking aggressive steps to protect its employees and visitors to national parks and other public sites as the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread. Interior is directing employees to confirm their COVID-19 vaccination status by the end of the month, and it will mandate...
Cleveland, OHnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland Clinic now offering third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Cleveland Clinic is now scheduling a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for patients who are immunocompromised. The health system’s announcement comes after U.S. health officials authorized a third dose for individuals with compromised immune systems who have already received their first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. An extra dose has not been approved for immunocompromised patients who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Health985theriver.com

Drop in COVID-19 vaccine efficacy against Delta seen in U.S. nursing homes

(Reuters) – The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for people in American nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where residents are often elderly and frail, has dropped since the Delta variant became dominant in the United States, government researchers said on Wednesday. Despite this decline, the vaccines are still highly effective...
KidsHouston Chronicle

Getting Your Child Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Why the Benefits Outweigh the Risks

It’s back-to-school season, and with the highly contagious delta variant looming, many parents are concerned for their children’s health this Fall. Dr. Chinonyerem Pace, a board-certified pediatrician, unpacks why it’s important for eligible kids to get vaccinated before going back to school. Q: Should I consider having my child vaccinated...
Pharmaceuticalsgastroenterologyadvisor.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Recommended for Pregnant Women, CDC Says

HealthDay News — Pregnant women should not hesitate to get COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated guidance issued Wednesday. Previously, the country’s leading health agency had only said that pregnant women were “eligible” for the vaccine. The latest recommendation comes after new data...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthabc17news.com

More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places

In a growing number of places across the United States, people will be required to show proof of being vaccinated against the coronavirus to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant. Starting next week, New Orleans and San Francisco will require such proof to enter many businesses. New York City was the first to require proof of vaccination to dine inside restaurants, go to a gym or theater. Los Angeles is also looking into the idea. The new measures are an attempt to stem the tide of cases that has pushed hospitals to the breaking point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy