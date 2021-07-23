Cancel
Angleton, TX

COVID-19 vaccine: Angleton sites that have it on hand

Angleton Journal
Angleton Journal
 16 hours ago
(Jacob King / Getty)

(ANGLETON, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Angleton have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Angleton:

601 North, TX-274 Loop

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (979) 849-8294

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1804 N Velasco St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:10:44 PDT

Phone: (979) 849-5460

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2301 E Mulberry St

Spence'S Medical Center Pharmacy

Phone: (979) 849-9391

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

1001 TX-274 Loop

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 979-849-2347

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1801 N Velasco St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:08:47 PDT

Phone: 979-849-4604

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Angleton Journal

Angleton Journal

Angleton, TX
With Angleton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

