Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angleton, TX

Angleton vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Angleton Journal
Angleton Journal
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0aSL3DJt00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(ANGLETON, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Angleton have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Angleton:

601 North, TX-274 Loop

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (979) 849-8294

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1804 N Velasco St

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (979) 849-5460

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2301 E Mulberry St

Spence'S Medical Center Pharmacy

Phone: (979) 849-9391

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1001 TX-274 Loop

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 979-849-2347

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1801 N Velasco St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 979-849-4604

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Angleton Journal

Angleton Journal

Angleton, TX
31
Followers
168
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Angleton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
City
Angleton, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

43 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19, Mostly White Men

About 43 fully vaccinated people from Texas have died of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Between the dates Feb. 8 and July 14 of this year, the health department reported that 43 people who contracted the coronavirus have died despite being fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
Pharmaceuticalssouthfloridareporter.com

COVID-19 Vaccine: If You Had No Side Effects, Are You Protected?

Written by Leigh Ann Green – Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D. Real-world vaccine safety monitoring continues for all vaccines, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state. Health authorities worldwide continue to encourage those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine to report any side effects to a healthcare professional.
KidsCNET

Kids and babies are getting sick. When can they get a COVID vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With school just around the corner, a summer filled with unease about the delta coronavirus variant and more stories of young children getting sick is prompting some parents to wonder: When will my child be able to get vaccinated?
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Most Americans Will Be Eligible for a COVID-19 Booster Shot 8 Months After Being Fully Vaccinated

The Biden administration has decided to extend booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to most Americans eight months after they have been fully vaccinated, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. Boosters will be available to those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, with officials still awaiting the results of Johnson & Johnson’s two-dose clinical trial before recommending its booster to recipients. The boosters could be available as soon as mid September for nursing-home residents, health care workers, and other high-risk groups.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines usage and updated safety labels

Since early last March, numerous companies have been working to develop effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19. Among those, Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines have found the greatest success, with an efficacy rate of almost 95%. The Covid-19 Dashboard on GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Centre tracks emerging information effectively, and in countries such as the US, Comirnaty and Spikevax were shown to lead against other Covid-19 vaccines in both contract volume and administration (see Figures 1 and 2). As of 4 July, 276 and 35 million doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax had also been administered respectively within the European Union (EU).
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsFuturity

What you should know about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

US officials have announced that they will prepare to offer booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine starting the week of September 20 for healthy, immunized people. The boosters will be available to individuals eight months after the completion of their second dose. Federal health authorities first announced in mid-August that...
Public Healthwibqam.com

Moderna mandates COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. employees

(Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Friday it will require COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees in the United States from October. Rival coronavirus vaccine maker Pfizer Inc had earlier this month had mandated its U.S. employees and contractors to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in a weekly COVID-19 testing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy