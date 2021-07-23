Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, KY

Glasgow vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djhYU_0aSL3CRA00

(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(GLASGOW, KY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Glasgow have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Glasgow:

415 S L Rogers Wells Blvd

Pharmacy Express

Phone: (270) 651-7948

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 8:30 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

1001 W Main St

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:19:16 PDT

Phone: 270-651-0471

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2345 Happy Valley Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 270-678-1003

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Glasgow Daily

Glasgow Daily

Glasgow, KY
71
Followers
86
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Glasgow, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Glasgow, KY
Glasgow, KY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#06 19 16#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

State bars masks, vaccine requirements for schools

Once classes resume, Arizona school boards have few options for coping with a COVID outbreak on campus, thanks to orders from the legislature and the governor that fly in the face of the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control. The twin orders complicate the near-universal desire to resume...
PharmaceuticalsWKYT 27

US officials flag “small” reaction risk with J&J vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

Pfizer Shot Just 39% Effective Against Delta Infection, But Largely Prevents Severe Illness, Israel Study Suggests

Recent data from Israel’s health ministry suggests Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is far less effective at preventing infection and symptomatic illness with the Delta variant than with previous strains of coronavirus, a finding that conflicts with other research indicating high levels of protection against the contagious variant as countries around the world struggle to contain new waves of infection.
Kidsbeckershospitalreview.com

Kids under 12 could be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in winter, FDA official says

The FDA could grant emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines' use in children under 12 this winter, an agency official told NBC News July 15. In March, Pfizer and Moderna launched trials testing their COVID-19 vaccines in children between 6 months and 12 years old. The trials are expected to produce results this fall, after which the FDA will review the data.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
PharmaceuticalsClickOnDetroit.com

CDC advisors discuss safety of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

DETROIT – Advisors to the CDC met on Thursday to discuss the risk of a rare but serious side effect thought to be linked to the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. They also considered whether certain groups might benefit from a booster dose of any vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is a collection of outside independent experts in a wide range of specialties including vaccines, immunology, pediatrics and infectious disease.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Teen Suffers Heart Attack Day After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

An 18-year-old teen who recently received a shot of COVID-19 vaccine said he suffered from a heart attack and was diagnosed with heart inflammation following the vaccination. Isaiah Harris, a Springdale resident, received his second Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on April 30 and had been set to attend his graduation on May 1. However, the teenager was later rushed to the hospital where doctors said he developed myocarditis.
Industryphillyvoice.com

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

Maybe you've postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently – and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July, the Delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy