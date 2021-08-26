Cancel
Ukiah, CA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Ukiah

Ukiah Bulletin
 9 hours ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(UKIAH, CA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Ukiah, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ukiah:

155 S Orchard Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (707) 462-9751

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm

Visit source for more information

1275 Airport Park Blvd

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:56:46 PDT

Phone: 707-313-8014

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm

Visit source for more information

680 S State St

Rite Aid

Phone: 707-462-6850

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

653 S State St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 707-467-2712

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

308 E Perkins St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 707-462-1265

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1155 Airport Park Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 707-468-0258

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

