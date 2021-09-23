CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

COVID-19 vaccine: Ponca City sites that have it on hand

Ponca City Daily
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0louDI_0aSL2cE900

(Win McNamee / Getty)

(PONCA CITY, OK) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Ponca City, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ponca City:

310 Fairview Ave

Family Discount Pharmacy

Phone: 580-762-6335

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1101 E Prospect Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 580-762-0395

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City, OK
ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

