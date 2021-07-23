Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgecrest, CA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Ridgecrest

Posted by 
Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzMVJ_0aSL2bLQ00

(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(RIDGECREST, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Ridgecrest have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ridgecrest:

101 N China Lake Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 760-375-0223

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

927 S China Lake Blvd

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 760-384-4020

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

101 Drummond Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-384-2358

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

201 E Bowman Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:20:37 PDT

Phone: 760-371-4974

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 3

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest, CA
34
Followers
92
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ridgecrest News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Ridgecrest, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#06 20 37
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Mayo Clinic Expert Has Dire COVID Warning For Unvaccinated People: ‘It Will Find You’

A top medical expert at the Mayo Clinic has a warning for people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 as positive cases of the virus spike across the country. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, 83% of all new cases of the virus are now comprised of the Delta variant – a highly contagious strain of COVID that is increasing the number of deaths and hospitalizations that are occurring in the U.S.
HealthPosted by
NBC News

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, do you need another dose?

With reports of a thousand new Covid-19 cases every hour, there's growing anxiety about how well protected some vaccinated Americans are against the highly contagious delta variant. A new lab study posted online Tuesday has raised some concerns that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn't as robust in fighting...
KidsKTRE

COVID vaccines for kids still months away

(CNN) – Kids are heading back to school soon. The COVID-19 delta variant is surging. And pharmaceutical companies are conducting vaccine trials for children under 12. “We are hopeful that we’ll have a safe and effective vaccine for younger children before the year is over,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Teen Suffers Heart Attack Day After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

An 18-year-old teen who recently received a shot of COVID-19 vaccine said he suffered from a heart attack and was diagnosed with heart inflammation following the vaccination. Isaiah Harris, a Springdale resident, received his second Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on April 30 and had been set to attend his graduation on May 1. However, the teenager was later rushed to the hospital where doctors said he developed myocarditis.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

EU regulators recommend Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

The authorization of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 17. Why it matters: This is the first time that Moderna's shot has been approved for teens. Until now, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the only option for children in Europe. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Skipped the Pfizer or Moderna Second Dose, Here's When It's "Too Late"

If you got the Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, chances are you're aware that you need two doses to reap the maximum protection from the vaccine. Those who got Moderna were told to wait 28 days between the two shots, and those who got Pfizer were instructed to wait 21 days ideally between their doses. But according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shared with CNN in late June, about one in 10 people are skipping out on their second COVID shot. Now that the Delta variant is spreading around the U.S. and cases are up in nearly all 50 states, you might be wondering if it's too late for you to get fully vaccinated, and now, there's more information on the vaccination timeline.
Kidsbeckershospitalreview.com

Kids under 12 could be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in winter, FDA official says

The FDA could grant emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines' use in children under 12 this winter, an agency official told NBC News July 15. In March, Pfizer and Moderna launched trials testing their COVID-19 vaccines in children between 6 months and 12 years old. The trials are expected to produce results this fall, after which the FDA will review the data.

Comments / 3

Community Policy