Vaccine database: Ruston sites that have it on hand

(RUSTON, LA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Ruston, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ruston:

1200 S Farmerville St Green Clinic/Pediatrics

Phone: 318-251-6306

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

1140 S Vienna St Lincoln Community Health Center

Phone: 318-224-7190

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

401 E Vaughn Ave Northern Louisiana Medical Center- Ruston Surgical Center

Phone: 318-254-2605

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

7604 US-80 Phsc/Grambling Family Health Center

Phone: 318-596-1700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

104 W Line Ave Prescription Shoppe Pharmacy(Prescription Shoppe-Ruston)

Phone: 318-255-7363

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm

1680 E Kentucky Ave Ruston Apothecare

Phone: 318-255-3223

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

117 North Service Rd E Southstar Urgent Care - Rustonruston Urgent Care

Phone: 318-406-0360

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

1500 N Trenton St Super 1 Pharmacy 617

Phone: 318-254-8256

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

707 S Vienna St The Diabetes Care Center

Phone: 318-224-3044

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

310 W Mississippi Ave The Health Hut

Phone: 318-513-1212

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

108 W California Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-255-1811

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1401 N Trenton St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-254-8731

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1201 N Service Rd E Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-251-1168

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

321 W California Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-497-6233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.