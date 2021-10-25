CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine database: Ruston sites that have it on hand

Ruston News Watch
 7 days ago
(John Moore / Getty)

(RUSTON, LA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Ruston, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ruston:

1200 S Farmerville St

Green Clinic/Pediatrics

Phone: 318-251-6306

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1140 S Vienna St

Lincoln Community Health Center

Phone: 318-224-7190

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

401 E Vaughn Ave

Northern Louisiana Medical Center- Ruston Surgical Center

Phone: 318-254-2605

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7604 US-80

Phsc/Grambling Family Health Center

Phone: 318-596-1700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

104 W Line Ave

Prescription Shoppe Pharmacy(Prescription Shoppe-Ruston)

Phone: 318-255-7363

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1680 E Kentucky Ave

Ruston Apothecare

Phone: 318-255-3223

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

117 North Service Rd E

Southstar Urgent Care - Rustonruston Urgent Care

Phone: 318-406-0360

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1500 N Trenton St

Super 1 Pharmacy 617

Phone: 318-254-8256

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

707 S Vienna St

The Diabetes Care Center

Phone: 318-224-3044

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

310 W Mississippi Ave

The Health Hut

Phone: 318-513-1212

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

108 W California Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-255-1811

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1401 N Trenton St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-254-8731

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1201 N Service Rd E

Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-251-1168

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

321 W California Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-497-6233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

With Ruston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

