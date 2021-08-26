Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Key West, FL

Key West vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Thursday

Posted by 
Key West Times
Key West Times
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0aSL2Ilj00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(KEY WEST, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Key West have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Key West:

1112 Key Plaza

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (305) 295-8050

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

3316 N Roosevelt Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (305) 296-3225

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

2778 N Roosevelt Blvd

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 305-294-0658

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Key West Times

Key West Times

Key West, FL
40
Followers
188
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Key West Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Key West, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Key West, FL
Government
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Key West, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Sacramento

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available To Immunocompromised People Who Received Pfizer Or Moderna Vaccine

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you’re immune-compromised, you may be eligible to receive an additional third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA has amended its emergency use authorization to allow a third dose to increase immune response in some immunocompromised patients. This applies to people who are 1) moderately to severely immunocompromised and 2) received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna more than 28 days ago, according to a statement from Sutter Health. The FDA and CDC have not yet approved additional doses for anyone having received the Janssen/J&J vaccine. According to studies, patients may benefit from having the additional dose as a way to better protect against COVID-19. The CDC doesn’t recommend booster shots to any other groups at this time. If you’re eligible for the booster shot, you can schedule one by phone at (844) 987-6115. If you aren’t sure if you qualify for an additional dose, consult your doctor.
Public Healthclick orlando

COVID-19 vaccine third doses available at Publix pharmacies

Publix pharmacy locations are now providing third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who need them, the company said in a news release. The Florida-based grocery chain is offering booster shots by appointment or walk up but is encouraging people to make appointments. Both Moderna and Pfizer booster shots are available and individuals should plan on getting the same vaccine as their previous doses.
Public Healthhealthday.com

Decision on J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses Could Take Weeks

FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A decision on booster shots for the approximately 13.8 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is likely to take weeks, according to people familiar with the issue. Federal health officials are waiting on results from a government-backed clinical...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baltimore: 1. 2504 N Charles St (410) 662-7594; 2. 6910 Harford Rd (410) 426-4701; 3. 5603 Baltimore National Pike (410) 744-1422; 4. 1000 Taylor Ave (410) 828-0708; 5. 8302 Liberty Rd (410) 655-9890; 6. 900 Edmondson Ave (410) 719-6688;
Public HealthWashington Times

WH highlights monoclonal antibodies as ‘underutilized’ virus treatment

The Biden administration said a COVID-19 treatment used on former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is “underutilized” and should be given early to people who get the virus and want to avoid hospitalization. Dr. Anthony Fauci said monoclonal antibody drugs from Eli Lilly, Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline can reduce...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy