Marquette, MI

Vaccine database: Marquette sites that have it on hand

Marquette Daily
 8 hours ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(MARQUETTE, MI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Marquette, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Marquette:

1015 N 3rd St

Campus Pharmacy

Phone: 906-225-5911

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3630 US-41

Meijer

Phone: 906-662-6310

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1115 W Washington St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 906-226-1046

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3225 US-41

Walmart Inc

Phone: 906-226-7982

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Marquette Daily

Marquette Daily

Marquette, MI
Related
Public HealthVictoria Advocate

Can you mix COVID-19 vaccines?

A: It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure. Because the safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been fully evaluated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get two doses of the same vaccine. In exceptional situations in which...
DrinksInternational Business Times

Free Marijuana: States Offer Cannabis To Vaccinated Residents

Americans who get vaccinated can get a free joint in Washington state and Arizona. Officials are offering free beer or non-alcoholic beverages in other states. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine teased more incentives following 'Vax-A-Million" contest. Americans living in Washington state and Arizona could get free marijuana if they get vaccinated...
IndustryShareCast

Fully vaccinated people do not yet require a booster vaccine shot, FDA and CDC say

People that are fully vaccinated with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine do not yet require a so-called 'booster', America's top drug and health officials said. Overnight, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta."
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
Public Healthfox29.com

Fauci says all 3 COVID-19 vaccines effective against delta variant

WASHINGTON - All three COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are effective against the highly infectious delta variant, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert said during a White House press briefing Thursday. "The world is understandably worried about the...
ScienceNBC News

A third dose of Covid vaccine may help protect immunocompromised patients, small study suggests

A third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine may boost protection for some people with weakened immune systems, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study, from researchers at Johns Hopkins University, included 30 organ transplant recipients, all of whom had been fully vaccinated with two doses of an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Because organ transplant recipients must take immune-suppressing medications to ensure that their body does not reject the transplant, there’s concern that they may not develop robust responses to the vaccines, leaving them vulnerable to Covid-19.
IndustryKTEN.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine shelf life extended

(KTEN) -- Several states had extra doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that were due to expire at the end of this month. Now the FDA has authorized an extension of the shelf life of the J&J formula. The increased refrigerated storage time will move from three to four-and-a-half months.
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

County Fair will have COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic

The health department is strongly urging people to register in advance but walk-ins are welcomed. To register online go to WashingtonCountyNY.gov/coronavirus or call 518-746-2400. The clinic will have two vaccines available. The Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 or older and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine for people 18 or...
LotteryWNYT

Study finds lottery programs to entice vaccinations don't work

A new study suggests lottery-based incentives to boost vaccination rates do not work. Researchers looked at the vaccination rates in Ohio before and after the implementation of the state's "Vax-A-Million" lottery-based incentive system. They then used Centers for Disease Control data to compare the rates to other states that did...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
Pharmaceuticalsdekalbcountyonline.com

Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination For Students

I write to share with you today that, after careful review of the science, consultation with public health officials and great consideration for the health of every Huskie, NIU is adding the COVID-19 vaccine to our list of required vaccinations for students taking in-person courses or living on campus for Fall 2021. The science continues to show that the vaccines are safe and effective in not only protecting against COVID-19 but in reducing its severity and limiting its transmission. The benefits to our students’ health and well-being, as well as the communities in which they live, learn and work, are clear – and warrant that we take this action.
POTUSWashington Post

Colleges want students to get a coronavirus vaccine. But they’re split on requiring the shots.

Indiana University, a flagship institution in a staunchly Republican state, will require its more than 100,000 students and employees to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as it turns the page on a strange pandemic school year. “This is saving lives, it’s as simple as that,” said university President Michael A. McRobbie. “And it will enable us to have a normal fall semester.”
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

US buys 200 million additional doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

The US Government has acquired another 200 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine and holds an option to procure other Covid-19 vaccine candidates produced by the company. The latest contract takes the doses procured by the US Government to a total of 500 million. Of this, 110 million doses are...

