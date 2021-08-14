Cancel
Jasper, AL

Jasper COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Jasper News Alert
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IT6Wo_0aSL1yIG00

(Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty)

(JASPER, AL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Jasper have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jasper:

100 N Airport Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-221-3150

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1801 Hwy 78 E

Walmart Inc

Phone: 205-384-1100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2405 US, Hwy 78 E

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 205-221-2340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm; Sunday: 12:00pm - 5:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Jasper News Alert

Jasper, AL
With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

